‘Become Gods’: Tucker Carlson Explains That Politicians Cheer On Ukraine Conflict Because ‘War Means Power’

Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson said on Tuesday’s episode of “Tucker on Twitter” that President Joe Biden’s administration is cheering on the war in Ukraine to gain power.

Carlson pointed to the Biden administration and bipartisan members of Congress defending Ukraine as a “war for democracy” for both themselves and the U.S. He pointed to U.S. politicians’ support for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who announced a possible cancelation of elections due to the conflict.

“You’ve got to wonder what the Biden administration thinks of this, we can’t possibly continue to support Zelenskyy, that guy, after he said that, can we? ‘Cause in a clip less than 30 seconds long he just blew up our entire rationale for supporting his side of the war. So we can’t support him. Oh, of course we can! And we will!” Carlson said.

Ep. 7 Irony Alert: the war for democracy enables dictatorship. pic.twitter.com/tk7aOZ4H6n — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) June 28, 2023

As Biden vowed the U.S.’ unequivocal support for Ukraine, Carlson said it is no surprise that U.S. leaders would support Zelenskyy in the name of “democracy.” (RELATED: ‘He’s Curious’: Tucker Carlson Reveals Why He Thinks The Media Hates RFK Jr.)

“So to recap — we are currently fighting a war for democracy on behalf of a leader who just casually announced he’s happy to end democracy and our democracy-supporting leaders have no problem with that, in fact, they’re strongly for it,” Carlson continued. “Shocked? You shouldn’t be. Of course they’re for it. You should’ve seen this coming. Wars for democracy always cancel democracy in the process. That’s why our leaders love them. And they all do it, even virtuous leaders. Abraham Lincoln suspended habeas corpus.”

“That makes you wonder, what’s the real motive here? When normal people see war, they see death and destruction, sadness and suffering. But that’s not what demagogues see,” he added. “They understand it differently. They know that war means power, mostly for them. During wartime, everything they do can be justified. War is the gravest of all emergencies. Imagine the COVID lockdowns times 1,000 plus drones. Once war breaks out, politicians become gods with the power of life and death.”

Carlson distinguished the difference between peaceful democracy where politicians have to debate their opponents, and wartime where politicians can “look forward” to jailing or “executing” those against them.

He also referenced the recent Internal Revenue Service (IRS) whistleblowers’ allegations about Biden’s involvement in his son, Hunter’s, business dealings with Ukrainian energy company, Burisma.

He concluded by predicting 80-year-old Biden’s successor will have to be “shallow, ruthless and transactional” with advanced “flattery skills.”

“There’s only one man in modern America who fits that description. Gavin Newsom, the governor of California, and perhaps not coincidentally, Joe Biden’s new closest friend,” Carlson said.