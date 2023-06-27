‘We’re Electing Idiots’: Liz Cheney Says She Wants To Elect ‘Serious People’

Former Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming said that the American people were “electing idiots” during a video clip that aired on CNN Tuesday.

“What we’ve done in our politics is create a situation where we’re electing idiots,” Cheney said, drawing applause from the 92NY event where she was speaking Monday night. (RELATED: ‘Pair Up Liz Cheney And Stacey Abrams’: MSNBC Panelist Suggests Midterm Losers Run For President)

“I don’t look at it through the lens of, like, is this what I should do or what I shouldn’t do?” Cheney said. “I look at it through the lens of, ‘how do we elect serious people?’ And I think electing serious people can’t be partisan.”

WATCH:



Cheney was defeated by Harriet Hageman, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, by 37 points in a primary during the 2022 midterm election after she became a vocal critic of the former president. Cheney also endorsed multiple Democrats in the midterm elections, including Democratic Reps. Abigail Spanberger of Virginia and Elissa Slotkin of Michigan, Axios reported.

After she left the House of Representatives, Cheney became a professor at the University of Virginia, where she lectures and assists with research. She is expected to hold that position through the fall semester of 2023.

Cheney previously has attacked Republican presidential candidates who have said they would pardon at least some, if not most, of those convicted of offenses related to the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the Capitol building.

“Any candidate who says they will pardon Jan. 6 defendants is not qualified to be President,” Cheney tweeted.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.