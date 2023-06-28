REPORT: AC Milan In Talks With Chelsea To Land Christian Pulisic

This is some sad stuff as a Chelsea fan, but I get it.

My Blues and AC Milan are currently in discussions to send Christian Pulisic — Captain America himself — to the latter, according to the London Evening Standard.

Already signing talent such as Olivier Giroud and Fikayo Tomori from Chelsea in the past, and closing in on Ruben Loftus-Cheek, the West London to Milan pipeline has seemingly opened up. However, the Evening Standard’s report states that the problem with a potential Pulisic move is that the Blues’ asking price is at $32 million (though that number is conflicting), and it’s turning clubs away because of his current contract. And this includes Milan.

The 24-year-old Pulisic has only one year remaining on his deal with Chelsea, and it’s highly likely that he will be moving on from the club in this summer’s transfer window.

AC Milan are negotiating with Chelsea for Christian Pulisic after Loftus Cheek deal agreed. Two separated deals and negotiations. 🚨🔴⚫️ #Milan #CFC Milan insisting to pay less than €25m asking price, player keen on the move but no agreement between clubs yet. pic.twitter.com/zE8oZoDtPi — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 27, 2023

Look, I get it.

I was pushing for Mauricio Pochettino to be our new manager, and while doing so, I had the understanding that we would most likely move on from Christian Pulisic because he doesn’t fit into skipper’s system — especially with Pochettino adding Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku as attackers in our rebuild.

Yeah, I get all of that, and I also understand that Pulisic’s time at Chelsea was disappointing overall (though he did help us win the Champions League in 2021), but it still stings a little bit that he could possibly be leaving. Obviously being an American, I have an attachment to Christian, I’m still going to be watching him on the United States men’s national team. (RELATED: Angels’ Shohei Ohtani Had One Of The Greatest Games In The History Of MLB With Two Home Runs And 10 Strikeouts)

It was just cool that Captain America, the most popular soccer player in the United States and leader of USMNT, was on my club. I’m going to miss that feeling, that connection.

But with that being said, I know Pulisic would swag out in that AC Milan jersey — and I would definitely get me one.