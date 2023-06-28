Angels’ Shohei Ohtani Had One Of The Greatest Games In The History Of MLB With Two Home Runs And 10 Strikeouts

This dude has some serious money coming his way.

Los Angeles Angels two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani was absolutely incredible during Tuesday night’s game against the Chicago White Sox, hitting two home runs (3-for-3) while striking out 10 in six innings. Ohtani’s elite performance led the Halos to the 4-2 victory in Anaheim.

Now leading MLB with 28 homers on the season, Ohtani is only the sixth player since 1900 to have two knocks and 10 K’s in a game. On top of that, he’s also the first player to pull off this feat in the American League since 1963.

Ohtani’s latest performance adds to the outright glory that he’s had in June as well. So far this month, the Japanese stud has put together slashing numbers of .383/.473/.915 to go along with 13 home runs, 26 RBIs, seven doubles, two triples and four stolen bases — and he’s amazingly done this in just 24 games. That’s just on the hitting side too. On the mound, Ohtani has tallied a 3.26 ERA and 37 strikeouts, doing this in 30 innings (five starts).

Here are some of Ohtani’s highlights from Tuesday’s game:

Shohei Ohtani: Starting pitcher and MLB home run leader! #PitchersWhoRake pic.twitter.com/IBs5TIezby — MLB (@MLB) June 28, 2023

Shohei Ohtani, Nasty 90mph Cutter. 😨 And is impressed that Wallach caught the foul tip. “Did you catch that? Whoa.” 😀 pic.twitter.com/XPPgBGWmet — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) June 28, 2023

SHOHEI OHTANI IS THE GREATEST ATHLETE ON PLANET EARTH!! pic.twitter.com/fqbmePwYYy — Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) June 28, 2023

There’s been a ton of speculation around Shohei Ohtani’s future salary, and I’m about to join the fold.

I think we all agree Ohtani is absolutely incredible, so incredible that this will most likely be the only time in our entire lives that we ever see someone perform the way he does. With that being the case, you know he’s also going to get a once in a lifetime contract. As time goes along, the prices that are being chirped about keep increasing, so where on earth is this dude going to land financially when it’s time for free agency?

The numbers that I’ve seen floating around have been between $40-50 million per year, but the way I’m seeing it (and with the continuous growing hype), I’m thinking Ohtani could hit anywhere between $80-$100 million. I’m serious. Ohtani is truly historic, and when it’s time for that bidding war, I can see several teams throwing massive paydays at this guy. Shohei Ohtanis don’t come around like that. As a matter of fact, there’s only been ONE. (RELATED: Happy Birthday, America! Pepsi Releasing Glorious ‘Colachup’ Sauce In Select MLB Ballparks To Celebrate 4th Of July)

I’m seeing truly, truly game-changing numbers when it’s all said and done.

Who knows … first billion dollar contract?