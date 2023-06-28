WH Economic Adviser Claims ‘Bidenomics’ Is Actually Incredibly Popular Despite Rock-Bottom Polling

Chairman of the Council of Economic Advisors Jared Bernstein claimed Wednesday that President Joe Biden’s economic policies were approved by over 70% of Americans, despite polling showing most voters disapprove of Biden’s economic performance.

“Does he have his work cut out for him though convincing people that this will work and that there is a light at the end of the tunnel?” NewsNation host Marni Hughes asked Bernstein, referring to Biden’s economic plan. “Right now 33% of Americans approve of his leadership on the economy. He’s sitting with a 43% approval rating, that is the highest he’s seen since August.” (RELATED: ‘What Has He Delivered?’: Steve Forbes Lambasts Biden’s Presidency, Says It Brought ‘No Faith’ To American Public)

“If you actually ask people about the components of ‘Bidenomics’ specifically, you get poll numbers that are north of 70%, which in this partisan world is kind of unheard of,” Bernstein told NewsNation host Marni Hughes. Biden currently has a 38.3% approval rating on the economy compared to a 57% disapproval rate, according to the RealClearPolitics average.

WATCH:



“If you ask them about the Infrastructure Act, investing in highways, in bridges, in ports, in water systems — I mean, go to Flint, Michigan, and ask people how they feel about clean water, getting rid of lead pipes, something this president and vice president have pledged to do 100 percent, to get all of the lead pipes out of America’s towns and cities,” Bernstein continued. “If you ask people about the quality of their jobs right now, that’s probably at the highest level in 36 years.”

Slightly over two-thirds (67%) of Americans say their paychecks are not keeping up with inflation, according to the CNBC All-America Economic Survey released in April. The Consumer Price Index rose by 4.0% in May, after climbing by 4.9% in April.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said that another interest rate hike would likely take place, despite the Federal Reserve leaving rates the same in June during a June 21 hearing held by the House Financial Services Committee.

