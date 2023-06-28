Cervical Cancer Fund Draws Criticism For Calling Vaginas ‘Bonus Holes’

A cervical cancer trust is drawing criticism for recommending that vaginas be referred to as “bonus holes” so as not to offend transgender people.

The UK cancer fund, Jo’s Cervical Cancer Trust, has been recommending the language since September 2020, according to an archived version of the website. But the definition has made rounds recently on Twitter, as users criticized the fund for the demeaning language referencing female genitalia. (RELATED: ‘Fairness And Integrity’: Biological Males Barred From Competing As Women In World Athletics)

The fund’s website lists a number of inclusive words and their definitions, such as “gender identity” and “lgbtq.” The glossary is made in conjunction with the LGBT Foundation, a charity that campaigns for LGBT rights.

“Using the correct language when referring to someone’s gender identity is a simple and effective way to demonstrate support and recognition. If incorrect language is used without being corrected, it can cause someone to feel hurt or distressed,” the website reads. “This may lead them to leave and to eventually seek support elsewhere.”

“This glossary explains some of the words we use in our information or that you might hear used by a patient. This is not a definitive list and we recognise that some people may prefer different words. It is still necessary to check the words or phrases your patient would prefer.”

The glossary then goes on to define “bonus hole” as, “[a]n alternative word for the vagina.”

“It is important to check which words someone would prefer to use,” the definition continues.

“Delusional – an alternative word for trans-identified women who cannot abide the fact that they have vaginas,” evolutionary biologist Heather Heying wrote.

“Cervix owners was bad enough. Now they are re-wording parts of women’s bodies to sound like perks at mini-golf?” Melissa Chen, contributing editor at The Spectator, said.

“Females really went from ‘women’ to ‘birthing people’ to ‘bonus holes’ in the span of 5 years,” Tom Pappert, editor-in-chief of Valiant News Lives, wrote.

Trans activists have also recommended the use of a number of other words to refer to women, including “birthing person” and “menstruating person.”