China Has The World’s Hardest Dish — It’s Literal Rocks

The Chinese are eating a dish called “stir fried rocks,” dubbed “the world’s hardest dish,” according to a report by CNN International.

The meal is called suodiu, which means “suck and dispose.” The name comes from how the dish is meant to be eaten — by sucking on the rocks to taste the spicy flavor and then spitting them out. (RELATED: Visibly Frustrated Biden Shouts ‘No!’ At Reporter Asking About Hunter’s Alleged ‘Chinese Shakedown’ Text

Video of the dish being prepared shows cooks frying the rocks with a variety of spices and garlic.

World’s hardest dish? Stir-fried stones are China’s latest street food fad https://t.co/0Iu5Naegzm pic.twitter.com/69VWHuTrZe — CNN International (@cnni) June 25, 2023

The dish originated in the Hubei province of China and is hundreds of years old, according to CNN International.

“A portion of spice brings the passion alive,” a Chinese cook in a video taken by the outlet says.

China’s wet markets are notorious for selling a variety of exotic foods for consumption, including camels and cats. Other foods include crocodiles, wolf pups and peacocks.

“Live fish in open tubs splash water all over the floor. The countertops of the stalls are red with blood as fish are gutted and filleted right in front of the customers’ eyes,” NPR reporter Jason Beaubien said.

The selling of bats for consumption in Chinese wet markets was a leading theory of the origin of the COVID-19 pandemic, until mounting evidence indicated that the virus likely originated from a research lab in Wuhan.