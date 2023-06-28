Trump Team Furious At Kevin McCarthy For Questioning Whether He’s The Strongest Presidential Candidate: REPORT

Former President Donald Trump’s team is furious at Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of California after he questioned on Tuesday whether Trump is the strongest candidate in 2024, according to Politico.

While McCarthy conceded Trump can win the election against President Joe Biden, he was unsure whether the former president is the “strongest” to do so, he said on CNBC’s “Squawk Box.” Even after attempting damage control following his remarks, the Trump campaign doesn’t understand how McCarthy could “misspeak” and is questioning why he hasn’t endorsed the former president yet, sources close to Trump told Politico.

The Speaker has remained an ally of Trump even after his two indictments and also sought the former president’s advice amid debt ceiling negotiations with Biden. The former president’s team believes McCarthy has taken advantage of Trump while failing to show his loyalty, according to Politico.

McCarthy’s campaign sent out a message countering his earlier comments, according to The Hill’s Emily Brooks, and told Breitbart that Trump is “stronger today than he was in 2016.” (RELATED: Kevin McCarthy Attempts Damage Control After He Says He Doesn’t Know If Trump Is Strongest Candidate)

& here is a text blast from McCarthy campaign https://t.co/yw7eDVEGFx pic.twitter.com/MRp1kPvkR1 — Emily Brooks (@emilybrooksnews) June 27, 2023

“Trump is the STRONGEST opponent to Biden! Stand with Trump now and your name will be flagged to Trump & his team,” the campaign message read.

McCarthy’s attempts angered Trump’s team, who requires approval to use his name in campaign fundraising, according to Politico. The former president’s camp reportedly requested that McCarthy take down the fundraising proposal.

“If Donald Trump wanted … he could have him out as speaker by the end of the week,” a Republican consultant told Politico.

McCarthy has held out on endorsing Trump, claiming that it “might hurt” the former president and that he should remain neutral in the primary since he’s the highest ranking Republican in office, the consultant said.

“At what point is it okay for Kevin McCarthy not to endorse Trump?” the consultant asked Politico. “Donald Trump has been very good to Kevin McCarthy.”

Neither Trump nor McCarthy immediately responded to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment.

