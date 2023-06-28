Furry Hackers Steal City Government Data

A group of furry hackers claims they stole thousands of files from the city of Forth Worth as of June 23, according to TechCrunch.

Fort Worth held a virtual press conference on June 24 to confirm that an internal online database had been hacked by the group SiegedSec, but held that none of the leaked information was considered sensitive, via TechCrunch’s report. The press conference contradicted the claims of SiegedSec that they had hacked fortworthtexas.gov, according to the Dallas Express.

The hackers self identify as a “gay furry hackers” and claimed responsibility for the attack, as reported by the Dallas Express. Motivations behind the cyberattack are reportedly the recent passings of anti trans and LGBTQ laws in the state of Texas. Previously, SiegdeSec posted over 7 GB of data from Kentucky and Arkansas databases after pro-life laws were enacted in June of 2022. Since February, SiegedSec has hacked over 30 private businesses along with the governmental hacks, including the Colombian government.

SiegedSec’s cyberattacks strike during pride month where several controversies over trans issues have broken out. Former University of Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines testified to Congress earlier this month on the issue of biological males competing in women’s sports. Her concerns over safety in women’s spaces has caused significant backlash by other students and politicians such as Democratic Illinois Senator Dick Durbin. (RELATED: Biological Male Blames Transphobia After College Sorority Kicks Him Out)

“We have decided to make a message towards the U.S government,” SiegedSec wrote on its Telegram channel according to Tech Crunch. “Texas happens to be one of the largest states banning gender affirming care, and for that, we have made Texas our target. Fuck the government.”