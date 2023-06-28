‘Provocative And Inflammatory’: Google Reportedly Moves Planned Drag Show With ‘Peaches Christ’ After Petition

Google decided to move the venue of a planned drag show featuring an artist dubbed “Peaches Christ” after a petition from employees accused the company of promoting religious discrimination, according to a report Tuesday.

As part of its diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives, Google typically sponsors a series of Pride-related events near its headquarters in San Francisco. This year, however, when the company announced a Pride and Drag show to cap off the end of Pride month with “Peaches Christ,” a group of employees determined the company had crossed a line, CNBC reported.

Accusing the company of supporting religious discrimination, several hundred of Google’s employees signed a petition, arguing that the drag performance “sexualizes and disrespects” employees who are Christian. “Their provocative and inflammatory artistry is considered a direct affront to the religion beliefs and sensitivities of Christians,” the petition stated, referring to Peaches Christ. (RELATED: ‘A Slap In The Face’: LA Dodgers Reinvite ‘Anti-Catholic Hate Group’ That Dresses Up As Jesus In Drag)

The petitioners further argued that the planned drag show violated Google’s own rules which bans sexually explicit activities at corporate-sponsored events, CNBC reported.

In response, Google quietly removed the planned drag show from the DEI calendar, setting up a separate venue away from Google offices for the drag performance. “While the event organizers have shifted the official team event onsite, the performance will go on at the planned venue — and it’s open to the public, so employees can still attend,” Google spokesperson Chris Pappas told CNBC.

Pappas added that Google has “been very proud to celebrate and support the LGBTQ+ community,” adding that they have frequently featured drag performers at their Pride events.