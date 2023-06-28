Meet The US Attorney Who Allegedly Covered For Hunter Biden

Assistant U.S. Attorney Lesley Wolf of Delaware, accused of stonewalling federal agents building a criminal case against Hunter Biden, is a lifelong Democrat who previously worked for a major liberal law firm.

Wolf, who began working as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Delaware District in 2006, told Biden and his attorneys that IRS agents wanted to search his storage locker in northern Virginia, IRS agent Gary Shapley and another whistleblower testified. She also allegedly shut down agents’ proposal to search a guesthouse on Joe Biden’s Delaware property where Hunter had been living off and on, and participated in a meeting where attorneys suggested departures from Justice Department protocol.

Before joining the DOJ, Wolf clerked for U.S. District Court Judge Anita Brody, a George H.W. Bush appointee. She also worked as an associate at corporate law firm Ropes & Gray. Ninety-one percent of the firm’s political donations went to Democrats between 2017 and 2020, University of Iowa law professor Derek Muller found, making it the 39th-most liberal of the 100 biggest law firms in the country.

Ropes & Gray employees recently published an article in Bloomberg Law arguing that firms should employ “equity audits” to determine whether or not enough minority employees occupy senior positions. Without the audits, they say, diversity, equity, and inclusion trainings are likely to fail. (RELATED: ‘Free Speech Crisis’: Stanford Law School Spent Years Building Out Its Diversity, Equity And Inclusion Bureaucracy)

Wolf and her husband, Daniel, have donated a combined $2,100 to Democratic politicians since 2008. Daniel Wolf has donated $1,800 to Democrats, and Lesley gave $50 to Amy Klobuchar’s 2020 presidential campaign. Lesley also gave $250 to Josh Shapiro’s successful 2022 gubernatorial campaign.

U.S. District Attorney David Weiss appointed Wolf the Coronavirus Fraud Coordinator for the Delaware District in March 2020. She has won cases addressing $1.1 million and $246,000 in fraud.

IRS Supervisory Agent Gary Shapley and another whistleblower named Wolf as the DOJ official who stonewalled investigations into Hunter Biden’s overseas business dealings. According to their testimonies, Wolf denied requests to search a Northern Virginia storage locker belonging to Hunter Biden. She then allegedly alerted Biden’s attorneys that federal agents were eyeing the property, allowing him the opportunity to move evidence.

After agents viewed a text exchange showing Hunter Biden apparently threatening a Chinese businessman, they sought to search Joe Biden’s home in Delaware, where Hunter was then staying. Wolf again demurred, questioning “whether the juice was worth the squeeze,” according to Shapley. She also said that “optics” were against the search, the agent testified.

Hunter Biden is pleading guilty to two misdemeanor charges for failing to pay taxes. He will also enter a pretrial diversion program for a felony firearms violation. His plea agreement was announced before the House Ways and Means Committee released the whistleblower testimony, leading some members of Congress to suspect that he was tipped off about the whistleblower report.