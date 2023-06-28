‘I Don’t Want To Leave’: Illegal Immigrants Flown By DeSantis To Martha’s Vineyard Are Still There — And Loving It

Several illegal immigrants that Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis flew to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, in September 2022 remain on the island, and appear to be enjoying it, according to The New York Times.

DeSantis sent two flights of illegal migrants in September from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard, sparking backlash from immigration activists, the local community and a Texas sheriff, who transported them away with the help of the Massachusetts National Guard. The remaining migrants are working in the area for local residents, according to the NYT.(RELATED: Top Biden Immigration Adviser Has Numerous Ties To Groups That Want To ‘Abolish’ ICE)

Deici Cauro, 25, is one of the migrants who “quietly” remains on the island, the NYT reported. Cauro, who is from Venezuela, is now working on the island as a landscaper.

Cauro is also joined by her brother Daniel, 29, and her cousin Eliud Aguilar, 28, who are working in painting and roofing, according to the NYT.

“I did not even know where Martha’s Vineyard was. And now I feel welcomed by everybody here. I’m working, making friends and this is home for me now,” Cauro told the NYT, adding “We came here to work in any job, no matter how hard. We are just happy to be living here.”

“We were desperate,” Daniel told the NYT.

DeSantis, who is vying for the 2024 Republican presidential ticket, also recently sent two planes of migrants to Sacramento, California, the Daily Caller News Foundation first reported. The move drew the ire of California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom and Attorney General Rob Bonta, who launched a kidnapping investigation into the flights.

Some of the migrants DeSantis previously sent to Martha’s Vineyard are still struggling to find jobs and legal work status in the U.S., according to the NYT. Venezuelan migrant Wilson, 42, is living in a shelter and working odd jobs just to get by.

“We were 49 migrants, and we have 49 different stories,” he said. “I want to reach the American dream like everyone else,” Wilson told the NYT.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.