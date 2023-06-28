‘I’m Not Gonna Let You Do That’: Newsmax Panel Explodes After Former Trump Official Spars With Liberal Host

Newsmax host and former Trump advisor Sebastian Gorka sparred with co-panelist Jason Nichols over the former president.

The panel was discussing Trump and Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ immigration plan when Nichols, a former co-host of the Daily Caller’s “Save the Nation” podcast, said, “There’s very little that I agree with Donald Trump on, but I’ll say this, there are times where Donald Trump has called people disloyal and I really didn’t like it. When he called American Jews disloyal, I thought it was anti-Semitic.”

“Excuse me? Excuse me, stop it. I am not gonna let you get away with that,” Gorka snapped back.

Nichols continued, saying DeSantis had a point before Gorka began interjecting.

“No. Stop Jason! I’m not gonna let you do that!”

“Woah, woah, woah,” Nichols pushed back. “No, you don’t talk to me like that. I don’t know who you think you are.”

“A man whose grandchildren are Jewish, you don’t get to say that on this show. Okay?”

“Oh, I just did,” Nichols responded.

“No, it’s a lie!” Gorka said. (RELATED: Newsmax Host Blasts Texas GOP Over ‘Impaired’ House Speaker, Recommended Impeachment Of AG Paxton)

“I just did,” Nichols retorted.

“Don’t do that! His children are Jewish! His daughter converted!”

“I didn’t say his children weren’t Jewish,” Nichols argued.

“He didn’t say anything about unloyal Jewish people,” Gorka pushed back.

“That’s what he said!”

“You’re not gonna say that, no. Stick on the topic,” Gorka argued.

Nichols then said Trump is “right” on DeSantis not being loyal after Trump helped DeSantis win his governorship elections.

Trump said in 2019 that any Jewish person that votes for Democrats “shows either a total lack of knowledge or great disloyalty.”

Trump later said, “In my opinion, you vote for a Democrat, you’re being very disloyal to Jewish people and very disloyal to Israel.”