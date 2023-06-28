Democrat Arrested For Keying Car With ‘Biden Sucks’ Sticker

Police arrested a Democratic Rhode Island senator earlier in June after he allegedly keyed the side of a car that had a “Biden Sucks” bumper sticker, according to the Washington Free Beacon.

Sen. Joshua Miller, who has been representing the people in his state since 2007, was charged with vandalism and malicious injury to property after a driver reported to police that this representative keyed his car.

All because there was a “Biden Sucks” sticker on his truck? If you can’t get it together about a bumper sticker, you don’t deserve to be representing people in any form of elected office.

