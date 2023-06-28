‘No Good Reason’: Restaurant Owner Calls Out Editor For Stoking ‘Cruel’ Behavior

There is a spicy food debate going down on Twitter.

Restaurant owner Matthew Adler shot back at a food critic for starting an online debate Adler deemed to be ‘cruel.’

The debate started when Washington, D.C. based food editor Jessica Sidman posted, “Give me your best DC restaurant hot takes” to her 23.4k Twitter followers.

It didn’t take Adler long to see the post and add his two cents.

Twitter is NOT the place to take your restaurant complaints. Lots of real folks work there and believe it or not, reading stuff like “they have worst bagels I’ve ever tasted” is just being intentionally cruel for no good reason. https://t.co/5OfCcb9tuW — Matthew Adler (@mattadler81) June 28, 2023

“Twitter is NOT the place to take your restaurant complaints. Lots of real folks work there and believe it or not, reading stuff like ‘they have worst bagels I’ve ever tasted’ is just being intentionally cruel for no good reason,” he tweeted.

Adler is a chef and co-founded Italian restaurant Caruso's Grocery in Washington, D.C. The restaurant has positive online reviews and has been hailed as "consistently satisfying food that wins me over" by food blogger Lori Gardner.

Adler’s comment is getting lots of support and opposition. What started as a small beef between an editor and chef has sparked a question: is it right for disgruntled individuals to take to public spaces to complain about restaurants?

Adler seems to think Sidman’s approach is ‘intentionally cruel,’ and the solution should be something more private.