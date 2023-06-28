‘We Weren’t Allowed To Ask Questions About Dad’: IRS Whistleblower Speaks Out On ‘Hindrances’ In Hunter Biden Probe

An Internal Revenue Service whistleblower told Fox News host Bret Baier Wednesday that investigators “weren’t allowed to ask questions” about Joe Biden.

“We weren’t allowed to ask questions about dad, we weren’t allowed to ask about the big guy, we weren’t allowed to include certain names in document requests and search warrants,” IRS Special Agent Gary Shapley said. “So, we were precluded from following that line of questioning.” (RELATED: ‘My Jaw Dropped’: Former DOJ Official Reacts To ‘Malfeasance’ In Hunter Biden Probe)

WATCH:



Republicans on the House Ways and Means Committee released transcripts of depositions from IRS whistleblowers, one of whom was Shapley, who said Attorney General Merrick Garland and IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel lied to Congress about the Hunter Biden probe Thursday.

“We were trying to follow the normal process, we were trying to get to the bottom of it,” Shapley told Baier. “Ultimately, if it was going to lead to another individual, we should follow that to determine what is happening, but there were definitely hindrances I have never seen in my 14 years concerning this investigation that didn’t allow us to follow through the investigation of any other individual to involve President Biden.”

The Justice Department announced June 20 that Biden would plead guilty to two misdemeanor tax charges, while a felony charge of lying on the form filled out when purchasing a firearm would be addressed via a pre-trial diversion program following an investigation by United States Attorney David Weiss.

“When prosecutors don’t allow you to put the subject’s name on document requests or on search warrants, then it raises the possibility there is more information we did not find, but based on the financial records we did find, they’ve been analyzed and it was around 8.3 million received,” Shapley told Baier.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.