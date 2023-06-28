White House Didn’t Include Biden’s Sleep Apnea In Recent Medical Disclosures

The White House did not disclose President Joe Biden’s sleep apnea in his 2021 and 2023 physicals, records show.

The president was photographed Wednesday with lines on his cheeks, which the White House later disclosed were due to a CPAP machine that he uses for sleep apnea. (RELATED: Was Something Strapped To Biden’s Face? Questions Fly Over Bizarre Marks)

“Since 2008, the President has disclosed his history with sleep apnea in thorough medical reports. He used a CPAP machine last night, which is common for people with that history,” White House spokesperson Andrew Bates told Bloomberg.

A continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) device uses air pressure to help users breathe while sleeping. According to the Mayo Clinic, “Sleep apnea is a potentially serious sleep disorder in which breathing repeatedly stops and starts.” Loud snoring are feeling tired after a full night’s sleep are common indicators of sleep apnea.

Biden’s physical records from 2021 and 2023 did not mention anything regarding the condition or the use of a CPAP machine.

In 2021, physician to the president Kevin C. O’Connor said Biden’s “lung examination” and “oxygen saturation” were “entirely normal,” and the publicly issued document does not list sleep apnea.

In Feb. 2023, the date of Biden’s last physical, O’Connor deemed Biden’s lung examination came back “entirely normal” and said the president uses nose spray for his seasonal allergies, but did not mention the sleep condition.

“Sleep apnea is very common and the risk increases with age. As the oldest U.S. President ever, it would not be surprising if President Biden was being treated for sleep apnea,” said Dr. Joseph Krainin, a medical adviser at SleepApnea.org.

“Patients often over tighten [sic] their masks which can leave marks that last for hours after awakening. We also know that President Biden has a history of a ruptured brain aneurysm which could predispose him to a certain type of sleep apnea where is [sic] brain forgets to breathe during sleep,” Krainin added.

The White House did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.