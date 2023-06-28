Worker Paving Parking Lot Allegedly Brutally Attacked After Asking Group To Not Walk On Asphalt

A worker was allegedly brutally attacked Tuesday in a California parking lot after he asked a group of men not to walk on the asphalt, according to ABC 7.

Carlos Ayala, 54, and his co-workers were paving the parking lot of a shopping center in Garden Grove, ABC 7 noted. (RELATED: Train Passenger Allegedly Punches 53-Year-Old Woman In ‘Brutal Attack’)

The group of men were reportedly leaving Hay Karaoke, a place near the Garden Grove shopping center. When Ayala asked the group not to walk on the asphalt, they allegedly began to attack him, according to ABC 7.

Carlos sustained multiple injuries from the attack, including swelling and bleeding of the brain and skull fractures.

Ayala’s daughter Sara said she couldn’t locate him after the attack, according to the outlet.

“I didn’t know where he was so I had to call the hospitals. Wherever I thought he could be, I was calling them. I had to identify my dad as if he was no longer here.”

Ayala is making a slow recovery but has suffered severe memory loss, according his daughter.

“We ask him, ‘Do you know what happened?’ He doesn’t know,” Sara said, according to the outlet. “We talk to him and then 30 seconds later, he doesn’t remember what he just told us.”