Bodycam Footage Of Scene During Ex-NFL QB’s Drowning Released

Florida officials released bodycam footage Wednesday of the scene at the Florida beach where former NFL quarterback Ryan Mallet apparently drowned Tuesday.

The video shows an Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputy rushing along the beach as beachgoers stood staring at the ocean. The deputy approached another officer and appeared to ask for an update on the situation.

“I think they got him on the board now,” the other officer said.

Okaloosa County Sheriff Eric Aden lamented “the tragic loss of life,” in a video statement.

“It’s always difficult when we lose a tourist or a resident here,” he said. (RELATED: Sheriff Warns Swimmers After ‘Deadliest’ US Beach Claims Seven Lives, Including Former NFL QB)

Aden sought to correct certain reports that blamed the drowning on rip currents.

“We have no indication of any dangerous conditions out there, the entire Okaloosa County as well as Destin. We’re not under red flags or double red flags, despite some of the misperceptions out there. We’re under a yellow flag, which is a ‘Swim with Caution’. It just seems to be a tragic accident and not something to do with the conditions of the surf or tides or currents.”

Ryan Mallett, 35, died in an apparent drowning in the Gulf of Mexico in Destin, according to an Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office press release.

Mallett had gone under, appeared not to be breathing when being pulled out and was eventually pronounced dead as lifesaving measures failed, the release noted.