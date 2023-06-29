Dana Carvey and David Spade Mock Dr. Fauci

Comedy legends and Saturday Night Live alums Dana Carvey and David Spade mocked Dr. Anthony Fauci on a recent podcast for his COVID-19 guidance during the pandemic and his incessant reminders to get vaccinated.

“I miss COVID,” Carvey began, prompting the hilarious discussion that saw both actors reminisce about the, at times, contradictory and nonsensical guidance being offered by leading health officials during the pandemic, particularly Fauci.

“You know when I knew there was trouble? When anyone that came to our country didn’t have to get a vaccine,” Spade offered, telling listeners it was a double-standard. “If you’re telling me I can’t go to work, but everyone coming in doesn’t have to get one?” (RELATED: Psaki Dodges When Doocy Asks Whether Migrants Are Required To Show Proof O fVaccine, Negative COVID-19 Test)

I can’t believe Fauci said this… pic.twitter.com/HUzZFEdMRU — Dana Carvey (@danacarvey) June 28, 2023



The Biden Administration issued a sweeping vaccine mandate policy in 2021 for federal workers, government contractors and large businesses with more than 100 employees. “What the president and all of us have said, as public health leaders, from the earliest parts of this pandemic is that we have to use every lever of government, and we all in the private sector have to do everything we can to tackle this virus. The requirements the president announced are an example of that,” Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy stated at the time.

A federal appeals court later blocked the mandate as unconstitutional. The ruling judges stated it didn’t take into consideration natural immunity acquired by some workers or that some workers were at more risk than others. “The list goes on, but one constant remains—the Mandate fails almost completely to address, or even respond to, much of this reality and common sense.” (RELATED: Fauci Doesn’t Have Answer To Why Those Who Recovered From Covid Are Required To Take Vaccine)

Executing an uncanny Fauci impression, Carvey joked about the vaccine mandates and the seemingly never-ending recommendations of boosters. “OK, I’m sorry, if you’ve had two boosters and two vaccines, you can get and give COVID to another guy who’s had five vaccines and four boosters.”

“A guy with 25 vaccines would get and give COVID to another guy with 25 vaccines. That’s why I’m introducing the daily COVID shot. Every day you get a shot. By the time you get to your car, you got no immunity. But it’s a beautiful 39 seconds.”