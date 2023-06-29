NYC Resident Goes Off About Sky High Rent During Town Hall, Mayor Adams Implies She’s Racist

Democratic New York Mayor Eric Adams implied a resident was racist after she went off about sky high rent during a Wednesday town hall.

“First, if you’re gonna ask some questions, don’t point at me and be respectful to me,” Adams said. “I’m the mayor of this city, and treat me with the respect I deserve to be treated. I’m speaking to you as an adult. Don’t stand in front like you treated someone that’s on the plantation that you own.”

“Give me the respect that I deserve and engage in conversation up here in Washington Heights,” he continued. “Treat me with the same level of respect I treat you. So don’t be pointing at me. Don’t be disrespectful to me. Speak with me as an adult because I’m a grown man. I walked into this room as a grown man, and I’ll walk out of this room as a grown man.” (Related: Amazon Confirmed They Shut Off A Man’s Smart Home Because A Random Guy Said He Was Racist)

Many prominent people and social media users criticized the mayor for his reaction.

“He is the most Trumpian Democrat in America. Power-crazy and thin-skinned,” MSNBC host Medhi Hasan said.

“This response came after the woman asked the mayor why he voiced support for this year’s rent hikes on stabilized apartments while other counties in the state froze increases,” New York Daily News city hall reporter Chris Sommerfeldt said.

“Get in losers, we’re kicking this man out of office in two years,” April Glick Pulito, who works in communications for Citizen Action of New York, wrote.

Rent is raising by three percent on one-year leases. For two year leases, there will be a 2.75 percent increase in the first year and 3.2 percent for the second, The New York Times reported.