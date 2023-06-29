EXCLUSIVE: MTG Lays Out How Committees Are Working Together On Biden Family Investigation

Three House committees are coordinating to investigate the Biden family’s alleged corruption, Republican Georgia Rep. and House Oversight Committee member Marjorie Taylor Greene told the Daily Caller.

The staffs of the Oversight Committee, Ways and Means Committee and Judiciary Committee are “talking” about the evidence on the Biden family, and beginning to “draw lines and connect our investigations,” Greene said.

Oversight has produced a report claiming that members of the Biden family received $10 million from foreign sources through a chain of LLCs while Joe Biden was vice president. The committee’s members also obtained access to a FD-1023 FBI informant report alleging that the president was directly involved in a “pay-to-play” scheme with a foreign national.

The Ways and Means Committee has released IRS whistleblower testimony accusing the Department of Justice (DOJ) of interfering in the investigation into Hunter Biden’s taxes. The whistleblower also gave the committee a document that included transcript of an alleged text message in which Hunter Biden threatened a Chinese business associate by saying his father was in the room.

At the same time, the House Judiciary Committee is investigating how the FBI may have “impeded” investigations into the president’s son.

“What you’re seeing right now, is we’ve got three different committees investigating everything around Joe Biden … We can basically draw lines and connect our investigations at this point,” Greene told the Caller. “For example, with the IRS whistleblowers, bringing out all the information that Hunter Biden didn’t pay taxes on $2.2 million worth of revenue that came in from foreign countries and foreign nationals — that aligns with our work on Oversight because we produced through subpoenas — bank statements that show wire transfers to him from China, Romania, Ukraine into these fake LLCs — and then the payments get made to all these Biden family members. So we’re going to cross-reference those.”

Ways and Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith, Oversight Chairman James Comer and Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan issued a statement Wednesday about their coordination efforts.

“Our committees are pursuing a thorough investigation into this misconduct to deliver the transparency and accountability that the American people demand and deserve,” the congressmen said.

The committees are specifically looking into the alleged 2017 WhatsApp message and its connection to a possible influence peddling scheme.

The timing of the WhatsApp message “cross-references some of those wire transfers from China. So there’s beginning to be some very serious overlap that is putting Joe Biden and Hunter Biden and probably more family members in the cross hairs of prosecution,” Greene said.

Oversight’s investigation is ongoing and the committee hopes to publish a report with information on Hunter Biden’s involvement with foreign prostitutes, Greene previously told the Caller. (RELATED: Biden Flees After Brushing Off Hunter Question With One-Word Answer)

The president has dismissed allegations about him as “malarkey,” and the White House Counsel’s office has maintained that the president “was not in business” with his son. Biden yelled “No!” on Wednesday in response to a reporter asking whether he was sitting next to Hunter Biden when he allegedly sent the message.