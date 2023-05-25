EXCLUSIVE: ‘We Can’t Trust The FBI’: Marjorie Taylor Greene Claims FBI ‘Protecting Joe Biden’ By Withholding Document

FBI Director Christopher Wray is “probably doing everything he can” not to give the House Oversight Committee a document related to President Joe Biden, Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene told the Daily Caller in an exclusive interview.

The FBI knows “what’s on the document. And the thing is, we know what’s on the document too. And they shouldn’t be withholding it. It’s unclassified, so they have no excuse,” said Greene, a member of the Oversight Committee.

Republican Kentucky Rep. James Comer, Chairman of the House Oversight Committee, has threatened to hold Wray in contempt of Congress if the agency keeps refusing to comply with a subpoena to disclose the FD-1023 document. He is giving Wray until May 30 to comply with the committee’s subpoena and turn over the document.

The document allegedly details how President Biden was involved in a “pay-to-play” scheme with a foreign national while he was vice president, according to a whistleblower who spoke to the committee, Greene said. (RELATED: FBI Refuses To Comply With Congressional Subpoena On Alleged Biden Pay-To-Play Scheme)

“We know exactly what’s on the document and I can’t release any of that information. Our whistleblower is very credentialed and a solid source. We’re doing everything we can to protect our whistleblower. Our whistleblower actually fears for their life,” she stated. Greene noted that Comer is meeting with Wray next week and that the FBI director “should be handing it over.”

“If he doesn’t we’ll be holding him in contempt of Congress,” Greene added.

The FBI told the Daily Caller that handing over the document could reveal the identity of the anonymous source who made the allegations against Biden.

“The FBI’s mission is to protect the American people. Releasing confidential source information could potentially jeopardize investigations and put lives at risk. The FBI remains committed to cooperating with Congress’s oversight requests on this matter and others as we always have,” the FBI said in a statement.

“An FD-1023 form is used by FBI agents to record unverified reporting by a confidential human source. Documenting the information does not validate it, establish its credibility, or weigh it against other information verified by the FBI,” the bureau continued.

“Revealing unverified or possibly incomplete information could harm investigations, prejudice prosecutions or judicial proceedings, unfairly violate privacy or reputations, create misimpressions in the public, or potentially identify individuals who provide information to law enforcement, placing their physical safety at risk. Information from confidential human sources and members of the public is critical to the work of the FBI and we are also committed to protecting the confidentiality of anyone who comes forward,” the FBI added.

Greene argued that the document is unclassified and that the FBI has no “excuse” in not giving it to Congress.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said Sunday that he spoke to Wray on the phone and expects the FBI director to hand over the document, but Wray has still not complied.

“I don’t know what happened. I think Christopher Wray is trying to stall this, probably doing everything he can to figure out how to not hand it over,” Greene said, raising the question of why Wray would be “protecting Joe Biden.”

The FBI not turning over the document shows Congress that “we can’t trust the FBI,” she noted.

Greene introduced articles of impeachment against Wray on May 16, arguing that he “has turned the FBI into Joe Biden and Merrick Garland’s personal police force.”

Impeachment is the solution to making the FBI turn over documents in the future when Congress subpoenas them, Greene told the Caller. Government agents “feel like they are above the law. They feel like they’re the ones in charge, when in fact they’ve never been elected by a single American,” Greene said, noting how the Durham report discredited the Russian collusion allegations about former President Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

“I believe impeachment is the tool that we should be using against these people. And we shouldn’t be afraid to use it,” Greene concluded.

The House Oversight Committee released a report May 10 alleging that members of the Biden family enriched themselves off payments from Romanian and Chinese nationals by leveraging their political influence beginning when Biden was vice president. The investigation is ongoing, and the committee’s next report will center around Hunter Biden’s alleged “human trafficking” in the next report, Greene said.

The White House did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller.