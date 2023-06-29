Union’s Summer Reading List For Teachers Includes Porn, Critical Race Theory

The National Education Association’s (NEA) summer reading list for teachers includes several books promoting critical race theory (CRT) and depicting graphic sexual matters.

Among the list of books is Robin DiAngelo’s book White Fragility, which has been criticized for promoting concepts associated with CRT. Several school districts have moved to ban teaching associated with CRT in their classrooms, including lessons that take elementary school students on “privilege walks,” and policies that create race-based student “affinity groups.”

“Stretch out on a beach (or in your backyard), slather on your sunscreen, and dive into these summer reading recommendations from NEA Today,” the article says. (RELATED: Cervical Cancer Fund Draws Criticism For Calling Vaginas ‘Bonus Holes’)

Under the category, “Banned Books: Celebrate The Freedom To Read!”, the union recommends “Gender Queer,” a book about an individual who uses e/em/eir pronouns, and depicts two characters attempting oral sex by using a strap-on, as well as sexting and masturbating.

Here Are The Sexually Explicit Books Florida Is Working To Remove From Public Schools https://t.co/shuORQJyDh — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 20, 2023

“Maia’s intensely cathartic autobiography charts eir journey of self-identity, which includes the mortification and confusion of adolescent crushes, grappling with how to come out to family and society, bonding with friends over erotic gay fanfiction, and facing the trauma and fundamental violation of pap smears,” a book description says.

The union also recommends teachers read “All Boys Aren’t Blue,” a memoir about a “queer” black boy that depicts graphic sexual encounters.

“Twilight used to be at the top of banned-book lists for its racy content. Today, those lists are much more likely to feature LGBTQ+ people or People of Color.”

The guide also has a section of “books for children and young adults,” which includes, “Milos and Marcos at the End of the World.”

“Thinking about what to add to your classroom library next year? (Or to donate to somebody else’s?)”

The book deals with a gay romance between two teenagers, one of whom is escaping a “deeply religious” upbringing.