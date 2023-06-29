Oversight Republicans Demand Suspicious Activity Reports For Biden Bribery Investigation

Republicans on the House Oversight and Government Accountability Committee are demanding that the Treasury Department provide suspicious activity reports (SARs) for five individuals and two entities connected to Burisma Energy.

SARs are generated by banks and provided to the Treasury Department in accordance with federal law when deposits or withdrawals exceed $10,000 or may indicate criminal activity. Oversight previously accessed SARs addressing Hunter Biden and other members of the Biden family who were involved in overseas business dealings. (RELATED: Hunter Biden’s Business Dealings Created ‘Counterintelligence And Extortion Concerns,’ Senate Report Says)

“The Committee is concerned that foreign nationals have sought access and influence by engaging in lucrative business relationships with high-profile political figures’ immediate family members, including members of the Biden family,” committee chairman James Comer of Kentucky wrote in a Wednesday letter to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

Oversight is targeting Burisma as an entity, along with its founder, Mykola Zlochevsky, who was accused of embezzling Ukrainian state funds through the company. He also offered $5 million bribes to Hunter and Joe Biden, according to an FBI source interview. Burisma executive Vadym Pozharskyi, Chinese energy consultant and former Serbian foreign minister Vuk Jeremic and consultant Alexander Kotlarsky are also named in the SAR request.

🚨BREAKING 🚨@RepJamesComer is calling on Secretary Yellen to provide all suspicious activity reports (SARs) related to Burisma executives & entities to help further our investigation into the Biden bribery scheme. The FBI sat on these allegations for years. We’re not. 👇 pic.twitter.com/iXN8o8MjNc — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) June 29, 2023

“The FBI has been sitting on allegations for years that Joe Biden solicited and received a bribe while he was Vice President of the United States. We have no confidence that the FBI did anything to verify the allegations contained within this record and may have intentionally withheld it during the investigation into Hunter Biden’s tax evasion,” Comer said in a statement. “Secretary Yellen must provide financial records related to Burisma executives and entities to help further our investigation to determine whether foreign actors targeted the Bidens, President Biden is compromised, and national security is threatened.”

Republicans on the Oversight Committee believe that Biden family members are using shell companies to hide the extent of their overseas business dealings. Comer said Wednesday that Biden family members may have received as much as $40 million through their dealings, distributed across 30 to 40 banks and the same number of shell companies.

Hunter Biden is set to plead guilty to two tax misdemeanors for which he will serve no jail time, but two IRS whistleblowers have alleged that Justice Department lawyers inhibited their ability to more broadly investigate the Biden family’s overseas business dealings.