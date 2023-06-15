‘Direct Bribery’: Republican Congressman Confirms FBI Document Refers To ‘Big Guy’

Republican Texas Rep. Pat Fallon on Wednesday confirmed reports that an FBI document refers to Joe Biden, calling him the “Big Guy.”

“The most explosive claim is that the Burisma CEO, and he has no reason to make this up, says that he paid Hunter Biden $5 million and that he paid Joe Biden $5 million directly to make things go away and to ease and grease the skids when he comes into the American market but also to get the prosecutor fired. That’s damning, that’s impeachable,” Fallon told WMAL host and Daily Caller editorial director Vince Coglianese.

The document, known as an FD-1023, details an FBI interview with a source. Members of the House Oversight and Government Accountability Committee were able to view it under threat of subpoena and contempt of Congress charges for Bureau director Christopher Wray. (RELATED: Rep. James Comer Doubles Down On Threat To Hold FBI Director In Contempt After Phone Call)

Coglianese followed up, asking Fallon whether or not the document refers to the “Big Guy,” in reference to Washington Times and Washington Examiner reports. Fallon confirmed them, adding that the document was heavily redacted so he had to make some inferences about its allegations.

“I do think it’s a direct bribery, particularly after reading four times. I wanted to retain as much as I could because the FBI would not let us take notes or take pictures of the document itself. This isn’t quite a smoking gun yet, but I’m smelling the gun powder if you know what I mean. First of all, the FD-1023 was produced by, by the FBI’s own description, ‘a highly credible source that has been reliable for years.’ He’s been working with them for over a decade and they’ve paid him hundreds of thousands of dollars and all the information he’s given them has checked out,” Fallon added.

Individuals associated with Hunter Biden’s international dealings have asserted that business communications mentioning a “Big Guy” referred to Joe Biden. James Gilliar, involved in Hunter Biden’s Chinese energy deal, asked business associate Tony Bobulinski whether or not “10% would be “held by H for the big guy.” Bobulinski later said that Hunter referred to Joe Biden as the “Big Guy” or “my chairman.”