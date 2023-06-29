Man Dressed As Woman Profiled In Story About How Water Crisis Affects ‘Moms’

A news story highlighting how a water crisis going on in Britain affects moms features a biological man as one such mom.

The Wednesday story by British public broadcaster ITV explored the possibility that Thames Water, a private utility that provides much of London’s water, will be nationalized as it stands on the brink of collapse. Despite assurances from Health minister Neil O’Brien, customers are worried that water prices are going to rise dramatically.

“This customer fears that either bill payers or taxpayers will end up picking up the tab,” a reporter says in the ITV video. (RELATED: Cervical Cancer Fund Draws Criticism For Calling Vaginas ‘Bonus Holes’)

The report then turned to a transgender person named Mike Minio-Paluello, who said that the “idea that we’re gonna have even greater water bills, soaring bills, at a time of prices already being hiked” is “tough if you’re a mom like me already struggling to get the things that my kid needs.”

ITV News run a piece on the Thames Water crisis featuring a brief comment by a man describing rising water bills as being “tough if you’re a mum like me”. In the clip he’s shown washing the dishes/doing the laundry, because clearly…that’s what mums do🙄https://t.co/S1JpsFVKpU pic.twitter.com/1nGP3Gk2KU — gender is harmful (@genderisharmful) June 29, 2023

Minio-Paluello also appeared on Sky News in 2017 to defend Transport for London discontinuing use of the words “ladies and gentlemen” in intercom announcements.

“This is kind of outdated, 19th-century language,” Mike said. “We’re London. We’re always reinventing ourselves. We need to build a future that works for all of us, and that includes the transport system.”

In a separate 2017 Sky News segment, Minio-Paluello defended dressing transgender-identified kids in outfits more commonly worn by the opposite sex. “Schools need to be safe spaces where kids can explore who they are,” Minio-Paluello said.