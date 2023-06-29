Whoopi Goldberg Rages At Clarence Thomas Over Racial Prejudice Ruling

“The View” co-host Whoopi Goldberg raged at Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas after race-based discrimination in college admissions was struck down Thursday.

The co-hosts lamented against the court’s ruling that race-base admission policies in universities violated the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment. Goldberg accused Thomas of being “full of it” when he said in October 2022 he does not know the specific definition of diversity.

“I want to also sort of read something that Clarence Thomas apparently said. He doesn’t know what diversity is,” Goldberg said. “That’s what he said and so he doesn’t get it. Let me pose this question to you, Justice Thomas. Could your mother and father vote in this country because had the 14th Amendment actually had us on an equal footing, we would’ve been able to vote. You know why that changed? Because people went out and made it change. If we didn’t have to, no one would do it. Who wants to get hit by water from a water hose? Nobody! But that’s what people did in order to get the vote so when you say you don’t know what diversity is, I say you’re full of it.”

WATCH:

Co-host Sunny Hostin, a staunch supporter of affirmative action, said white women have benefited from affirmative action. Goldberg then interjected to say Hostin is not saying anything against white women. (RELATED: ‘Use The Black Card More Than I Do’: Sunny Hostin Complains About GOP Condemning Racial Attacks Against Justice Thomas)

“When we’re talking about taking away preferential treatment, we have to look at that. Are we also now going to take away legacy sports? How about people with disabilities?” Hostin said.

“How about kids whose parents gave a lot of money to the institution?” co-host Joy Behar asked. “They name a wing after somebody and then the kids get in?”

Goldberg said universities should take race into consideration because they have seen students struggle to get to college. Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin argued the case was brought because Asian students applying to Harvard University and the University of North Carolina felt discriminated against.

The co-hosts have launched attacks against Thomas in the past, particularly for being a black conservative. In 2022, Behar compared Thomas to “Attila the Hun” and Hostin said he does not represent the black community. More recently, Behar claimed both Thomas and Republican presidential candidate and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott do not understand racism and are thus Republicans.