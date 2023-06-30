7-Eleven Customer Narrowly Dodges Death After Robbery Suspect’s Gun Jams

A 7-Eleven customer miraculously survived an apparent robbery after one of the suspects had his gun jam in the middle of the alleged incident.

A group of five masked men entered a 7-Eleven store around midnight on June 29, intimidating the store clerk to open the cash registers, according to Komo News. The men allegedly grabbed and emptied all cash registers in the store.

Suddenly, the robbers allegedly cornered a customer who came out from the bathroom. One of the robbers apparently pointed a gun at the customer, but his weapon did not fire, Komo News reported. (RELATED: Shoppers Evacuate Thrift Store After Someone Allegedly ‘Accidentally’ Donates Grenade)

The surprised robbery suspect took the gun’s cartridge out and put it back again, as the group left the store in a Kia that was allegedly stolen.

The store owner reported that the clerk hit the panic button when he saw the suspected robbers entering the 7-11 and none of the employees were injured. Investigators later discovered that the robbers’ Kia crashed against a semi-truck a couple of hours after the purported incident.

Following the crash, the truck driver was ejected from the vehicle and landed on the highway. First responders gave CPR to the man, identified as Bodham Vetrov, who was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Two teenagers inside the Kia reported minor non-threatening injuries and were taken to the hospital. The teenagers would eventually be sent to the juvenile detention center and the truck driver is expected to be charged with vehicular homicide.