7-Eleven Recommends Los Angeles Locations Shut Down Because They Keep Getting Robbed

7-Eleven’s corporate leaders recommended Tuesday that all of its Los Angeles-area stores close for a second night to allow police to investigate a series of deadly robberies.

Police in southern California are working to determine whether six robberies committed on Sunday night and Monday morning are connected, according to the Los Angeles Times. One customer and one clerk were killed during the thefts on “National 7/11 Day,” while three others are said to be in critical condition. (RELATED: Starbucks Is Closing 16 Stores Amid Crime And Drug Use Concerns)

“Our hearts are with the victims and their loved ones. We are gathering information on this terrible tragedy and working with local law enforcement,” 7-Eleven said Monday in a statement, according to KTLA, “Right now, our focus is on Franchisee, associate and customer safety. With that in mind, we encouraged stores in the Los Angeles area to close overnight.”

by the Brea Fire Department If you have any information, please contact Detective Alfred Rodriguez at 714-671-4438 or AlfredR@cityofbrea.net.

Ontario, Riverside, Santa Ana, Brea, La Habra, and Upland stores were targeted over a five-hour time period, the Los Angeles Times reported. Police believe at least four of the robberies may have been related as a similarly-described male suspect was reported at each of the locations, the outlet continued.

7-Eleven confirmed Tuesday that it would recommend that its franchises close for a second straight night.

“Our hearts remain with the victims and their loved ones, and our focus continues to be on Franchisee, associate and customer safety,” a spokesperson told CNN. “With that in mind, we have encouraged stores in the Los Angeles area to close again tonight.”