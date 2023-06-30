Woman Pleads For Help After Discovering Mushrooms Growing Outside Her Bathroom

An Australian homeowner made a shocking discovery when she found mushrooms growing out of a bathroom carpet in her home, news.com.au reports.

The Aussie took to Facebook for help, posting a photo of two little mushrooms growing from her carpet along with the message, “Somebody please help! My ensuite is on the border of our carpet and it keeps getting wet and growing mushrooms!” according to news.com.au. She posted the plea in the group “Cleaning & Organising Inspiration Australia.”

She added that the mycological mess sprouted nearly instantly, saying, “They weren’t there this morning! By 3pm when I got home they were this big!”

“Dismantling revealed there was absolutely no waterproofing in the shower area and the structural timber in the bathroom had been soaking up moisture,” another shared, according to news.com.au.

Other users expressed the potential danger unseen mold in the bathroom may pose to the homeowners. “That mould can be very bad for you,” one user said, the outlet reported. “Be careful and sourcing that leak will help. But the mould spores you cant see in that room are seriously dangerous.” (RELATED: Famous Actress And Her Children In Hospital After Being Sickened By Mold)

The homeowner who posted the original message was seemingly taken aback by the serious nature of the responses. “Awwww i hate all these answers … i was hoping for a small problem… hubby is going to be very unimpressed … thankyou all for your opinions, looks like home insurance is getting a call tonight!” she added to the post.

“Mould and fungi will take root on almost any surface when there is moisture and a food source present. Mushrooms are fungi that require oxygen, a food source, suitable temperature and a source of water to thrive,” according to Ambrose Construct Group, an Australian-based building company. “The real danger of mushrooms growing inside the house is they are a sign of a significant moisture problem that could support the more harmful growth of black mould.”