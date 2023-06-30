LOL! Colin Kaepernick Is Still Out Here Trying To Make A Comeback To The NFL

How laughable.

Colin Kaepernick hasn’t been in the NFL in over six years, but that hasn’t stopped him from staying in shape just in case a franchise decides to bring him in.

Speaking with Sports Illustrated, Kaepernick said that he trains on average 5-6 days per week. However, as of early June, the former San Francisco 49er didn’t have any workouts with NFL teams on his schedule.

“I’m going to keep pushing. I’m going to keep fighting for it because I know I can step on the field and play. Every workout, every opportunity I’ve had to show that, the feedback has always been positive. Everything from, ‘He’s still an elite player,’ to ‘The workout was great; it was better than expected,” said Kaepernick.

“When I had my workout with the Raiders last year, even training with guys, there’s a decent amount of people who may have forgotten what I was capable of doing on the field, so any chance to be able to remind people of what I can do out there, I look forward to and embrace, and I look forward to the day that I get to step on the field and show people what I can do.

I just want the opportunity to come in, show what I can do on the field. Judge me based upon that, not the political bias that you have.”

Colin Kaepernick, who is a clown, still wants to play in the NFL. Reminder:

– Wore socks depicting cops as pigs.

– Compared cops to slave catchers.

– Claimed cops murder for paid leave

– Compared the NFL combine to a slave auction. He’s a very dumb man!https://t.co/1QA4ZBWylo — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) June 29, 2023

Correct, Mr. Hookstead. Correct.

The thing about Colin Kaepernick … he isn’t serious about coming back to the NFL. If he was, he would’ve signed with a team when he had the chance a few years ago. This is an attempt to stay in the press, to stay relevant, because quite frankly, nobody cares anymore about ol’ Kap. The only reason why we’re talking about him now is because he brought up an NFL comeback. That’s the only time people catch a little interest, and he knows it. (RELATED: Watching These British Lads Go Bonkers Over American Fighter Jets Is The Perfect Way To Kickstart 4th Of July Weekend)

Which is exactly why he’s back with this little stunt.