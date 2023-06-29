Watching These British Lads Go Bonkers Over American Fighter Jets Is The Perfect Way To Kickstart 4th Of July Weekend

Get ready for patriotism to run through your veins.

Ahh … 4th of July. It’s one of the greatest holidays that we have in this great country of ours. America‘s birthday gives us an opportunity to eat all of the burgers and dogs that we want, gives us an excuse to drink as much beer (and liquor for some, like me) as we want, and just gives us a chance to unwind for a little bit while hanging out with family and friends.

To celebrate the upcoming holiday weekend (that I’m extraordinarily excited for, by the way), I’ve been on the look out for super patriotic ‘Merica content, and I came across these set of videos that — quite frankly — will have red, white and blue pumping throughout your entire body.

Ironically, let’s take it to England — the country that we got our freedom from a.k.a. the reason for Independence Day (don’t worry, this isn’t awkward at all) — where a group of British lads went absolutely bonkers (in a good way) over American fighter jets showing the power of Uncle Sam. And with how amped they got, it makes you so proud to be from the United States of America.

Just check out this outright glory.

WATCH:

Man … talk about a rush!

Not only did seeing these videos make me proud to be an American, it made me want to grab a High Noon and join these British lads. It would be so epic to drink with the boys while hanging out in an open field, watching pure America fighter jets just zoom past you showing their full strength. Imagine the vibe of something like that — so magical. (RELATED: We Needed This! Fall Out Boy Remakes ‘We Didn’t Start The Fire’ With Modern Day Lyrics And It’s Absolutely Epic)

And that’s America, baby.