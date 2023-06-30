Fox News Settles Lawsuit With Former Tucker Carlson Producer

Fox News settled a lawsuit filed by a former producer of Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson’s show who alleged the network had a hostile work environment.

Former Fox News producer Abby Grossberg voluntarily dismissed her lawsuit against the network in the U.S. Southern District of New York Friday, according to The Hill. Fox News agreed to pay Grossberg $12 million to settle her claims.

“We are pleased that we have been able to resolve this matter without further litigation,” a Fox News spokesperson said, according to the outlet.

She alleged the network’s lawyers pressured her to provide misleading information about internal editorial procedures while it faced a lawsuit brought forth by Dominion Voting Systems, which alleged the network defamed them by reporting false claims about the 2020 presidential election, the outlet noted.

She was fired from the network and alleged top executives engaged in sexist behavior toward her while working for both Carlson and anchor Maria Bartiromo, according to The Hill.

“They destroy people,” she told NBC in March. “I realized that the answers that they wanted me to say were putting me in a very vulnerable position to be the company scapegoat.”

Grossberg’s attorneys reportedly admitted to The Spectator Washington editor Amber Athey, a former Daily Caller reporter, she had never met Carlson while working at Fox News.

“Abby never met Tucker Carlson in person because he taped the show from his personal studios in Maine and Florida,” the lawyers told Athey.

Three individuals reportedly disclosed Fox News’ investigations found no wrongdoing conducted by “Tucker Carlson Tonight” staffers, according to Athey. Grossberg’s lawyer called the source’s information “outlandish” and said “litigation is still active.”

Carlson’s team denied Grossberg’s allegations in a Friday statement. (RELATED: REPORT: Tucker Carlson Accused Of Contract Breach By Fox News Lawyers)

“Former Fox News Producer Abby Grossberg filed a lawsuit against Fox, including employees working on the Tucker Carlson Tonight show. On behalf of those individuals:

‘We deny Ms. Grossberg’s claims and allegations against Tucker Carlson and his team,'” Justin Wells wrote. “Nevertheless, we are glad that Fox has settled this matter and that all sides can move forward.'”

Grossberg said she is “heartened” Fox News and its lawyers took her claims seriously, according to The Hill.

“I am hopeful, based on our discussions with Fox News today, that this resolution represents a positive step by the network regarding its treatment of women and minorities in the workplace,” she reportedly said.