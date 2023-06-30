Biden Admin Used Pride Month To Plaster Christian Countries With Pride Flags, But Not Muslim Ones

During pride month, the Biden Administration took the opportunity to place pride flags at several embassies in overwhelmingly Christian countries, but not in Muslim majority states.

A list compiled by the Daily Caller revealed a Biden Administration trend to place pride flags at U.S. embassies in numerous Christian-majority states, including explicitly Christian countries like Vatican City. Biden’s diplomats and officials have made it a mission to spread pro-LGBTQ ideology in western countries from Hungary, to Greece, to the United Kingdom, to Haiti, and even to Japan.

David Pressman, the United States ambassador to Hungary, in a speech this June criticized Hungary for its anti-LGBTQ policies, rhetoric, and “hate.” The Hungarian parliament has taken several steps over the past five years to define itself and its policies as Christian, which includes a legal definition of traditional family. President Joe Biden has attempted to isolate the country as a result of Hungary’s hostilities to liberalization, which includes LGBTQ activism.

However, the administration’s push for an LGBTQ agenda is heavily concentrated in western, developed countries. It conveniently leaves out places where Muslims, not Christians, are in the majority.

In majority Muslim nations in the Middle East, such as Saudi Arabia, the pride flag is rarely seen at U.S. embassies. One exception in the region, however, is the state of Israel, which is majority Jewish.

None of the countries with the highest Muslim populations in the world appear to have pride flags at their U.S. embassies. Mauritania, Somalia, Algeria and Morocco all have Muslim populations of 99% or greater, but none appear to have had any pride celebrations sanctioned by the U.S. The same can be said of Iraq and the United Arab Emirates, which have Muslim populations of about 95% and 72%, respectively, according to data from the Central Intelligence Agency.

Other Muslim majority countries have restricted or retaliated against pride displays put on by foreign countries in the past. In May of 2020, Iraqi called for the expulsion of diplomats from several countries after a pride flag was raised by western embassies. The UAE had a similar backlash against pride displays in 2021.

Like Christianity, Islam restricts the practice of homosexuality, and in many Middle Eastern countries, homosexuality is punishable under the law. The lack of pride flags by the U.S. embassies mimics moves by corporations to refrain from using pride logos on Middle Eastern social media accounts. (RELATED: Dem Official Claims Muslims Are On The Side Of ‘White Supremacists’ Over LGBTQ Issues)

Despite the practices, the Biden Administration continues to selectively treat certain Islamic countries, like Saudi Arabia, as allies.

Dylan Housman contributed to this report.