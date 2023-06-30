Most Asian Americans Don’t Support Race-Based Admissions. Why Did Their Advocacy Groups Argue In Favor Of It?

The report reveals that 63%–76% of Asian Americans do not support using race-based admissions in higher education, and 91.7% of the Asian advocacy groups that filed an amicus brief in Students for Fair Admissions did so in support of this policy, according to the Manhattan Institute. (RELATED: Federal Court Upholds Race-Based Admissions Policy At Nation’s Top High School)
Only four Asian American advocacy groups were found to have filed briefs in favor of the overturning of race-based admissions, all of which were made up of immigrants and parents of students, according to a tweet from Renu Mukherjee of the Manhattan Institute. The groups included the Silicon Valley Chinese Association, the Asian American Coalition for Education, the Asian American Legal Foundation and the Chinese American Citizens Alliance of Greater New York.
Graphs from my new @ManhattanInst report depict how out-of-touch public interest groups purporting to represent Asians in the U.S. are: 63–76% of Asian Americans oppose racial preference, yet 92% of Asian advocacy groups that filed amicus briefs in SFFA did so in support of Harvard or UNC. pic.twitter.com/7ezdTSm6CE
Renu Mukherjee (@RenuMukherjee1) June 30, 2023
The report also revealed that left-wing organizations had an impact on the way advocacy groups filed briefs. It was found that advice groups that are in favor of keeping race-based admission received approval from the staff of left-leaning foundations and organizations, according to the report.
The Manhattan Institute report claims over 83% of the advocacy groups that filed amicus briefs in the Students for Fair Admissions case supported racial preferences during the admission process. The Manhattan Institute report claims this is likely because many of these advocacy groups receive some form of support from foundations and corporations and are operated by staff that tend to be on the left.
The Silicon Valley Chinese Association, the Asian American Coalition for Education, the Asian American Legal Foundation, the Chinese American Citizens Alliance of Greater New York and the Manhattan Institute did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
