Most Asian Americans Don’t Support Race-Based Admissions. Why Did Their Advocacy Groups Argue In Favor Of It?

The report reveals that 63%–76% of Asian Americans do not support using race-based admissions in higher education, and 91.7% of the Asian advocacy groups that filed an amicus brief in Students for Fair Admissions did so in support of this policy, according to the Manhattan Institute.

Only four Asian American advocacy groups were found to have filed briefs in favor of the overturning of race-based admissions, all of which were made up of immigrants and parents of students, according to a tweet from Renu Mukherjee of the Manhattan Institute. The groups included the Silicon Valley Chinese Association, the Asian American Coalition for Education, the Asian American Legal Foundation and the Chinese American Citizens Alliance of Greater New York.

