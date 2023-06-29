Liberals Outraged That Asian Students Will Finally Get A Fair Chance

Liberals and left-wingers spent the better part of Thursday morning lamenting that Asian students would no longer be disadvantaged in college admissions due to their race.

The Supreme Court ruled Thursday affirmative action is unconstitutional in two lawsuits brought against Harvard and the University of North Carolina. The cases challenged the universities’ consideration of race in the admissions process.

The suits were brought by Students for Fair Admissions Inc., a coalition of more than 20,000 prospective higher education students and parents, including one Asian American student who was denied admission to Harvard and six other top schools in 2014 despite his academic record.

National Education Association President Becky Pringle said on MSNBC that the appropriate headline for the news is “access and opportunity denied,” arguing the ruling would strip diversity from schools and communities.

ABC News political contributor Donna Brazile called the ruling a “setback.” (RELATED: Within Hours Of Ending Government Sanctioned Racism, SCOTUS Evacuated Over ‘Suspicious Package’)

“This is what I call another hit from the Roberts Court, whether it’s on affirmative action, whether it’s on voting rights, whether it’s on a woman’s right to choose,” she added.

When MSNBC’s Alex Witt specifically asked MSNBC contributor Al Sharpton how the ruling would affect the black community, Sharpton said it was “tantamount to sticking a dagger in our back.”

Democratic California Rep. Ro Khanna argued that the ruling will actually hurt Asian students, and then lamented the negative impact he expects it to have on black students.

“What isn’t being talked about enough is the harm this is going to do for students, not just black and Latino students, but white and Asian-American students,” he said. “Consider students going to Harvard who want to become the future political leaders in this country … do you think they’re going to have a better chance of doing that and doing that successfully if they’re in classes that don’t have adequate representation from African-Americans and Latinos?”

Former federal prosecutor Paul Butler also weighed in, saying the ruling leaves the country at risk of “returning to those old days when black and Latinx and native folks, the people who built this country, are shut out of the opportunity to learn at some of our country’s best colleges.”