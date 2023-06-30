REPORT: Brooklyn Nets Trade Veteran Sharpshooter Joe Harris And Draft Picks, Opening Cap Space

The Brooklyn Nets are reportedly trading shooting guard Joe Harris and future draft picks to the Detroit Pistons, according to ESPN.

The full details of the trade involve the Nets sending Joe Harris, a 2027 second-round-pick via the Dallas Mavericks and a 2029 second-round-pick via the Milwaukee Bucks, according to NBA Insider Shams Charania. Although it appears Brooklyn will not receive anything, the move creates a $19.9 million traded player exception, according to ESPN. (RELATED: REPORT: NBA Executives Believe Damian Lillard Will Be Changing Teams This Summer)

Along with Joe Harris, Nets sent a 2027 Mavericks second-rounder and 2029 Bucks second-rounder to Detroit, sources said. https://t.co/GppoNEyylk — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2023

FULL TRADE DETAILS: Nets receive:

$20M trade exception Pistons receive:

Joe Harris

2 2nd-round picks Nets clearing up some space? 👀 pic.twitter.com/2Jn5H8w2Y5 — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) June 30, 2023

Joe Harris is a veteran sharpshooter, averaging 10.5 pts a game on 48 percent field goal shooting and 43.7 percent three-point shooting, according to Basketball Reference. Harris adds a veteran presence to a relatively young Pistons team, adding shooters around the high-potential Cade Cunningham.

The Brooklyn Nets making this move allows them to pursue bigger contracts in free agency, potentially setting them up to make a big splash. The extra cap space will make the Nets more competitive, allowing them to recover from the losses of superstars Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving.

The Nets had been slated to pursue Damian Lillard, but with the loss of Joe Harris as a salary-matching piece, it could signify the Nets moving in a different direction, a good sign for all my fellow Miami Heat fans.

This move continues to fuel the free agency chaos brewing when the negotiation period opens at 6:00 p.m. on Friday.