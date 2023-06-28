REPORT: NBA Executives Believe Damian Lillard Will Be Changing Teams This Summer

And hopefully it’s to the Miami Heat.

The Portland Trail Blazers are doing everything in their power to bulk up their roster to compete for a championship and keep their superstar point guard Damian Lillard happy, but their efforts could potentially fall short.

“There is a belief among rival execs that the Blazers will not be able to do enough in the coming days to satisfy Lillard’s stated desire to play for a winner, and the two sides will eventually decide its best for both to move on,” Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated reported Wednesday.

Mannix also went on to note that nothing will be resolved any time soon, but with that being said, “the risk of [Portland] not trading Lillard before next season is enormous” due to him being “an injury away from his value bottoming out.”

Will Damian Lillard be on the move? Will Golden State be able to keep Draymond Green?@SIChrisMannix gives an update on NBA news ahead of free agency’s official start on Friday https://t.co/VUHXcCzA6x — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 28, 2023

When Trail Blazers general manager Joe Cronin issued a statement Monday saying that he met with both Lillard and his agent Aaron Goodwin — and said they “had a great dialogue and remain committed to building a winner around Dame” — I admit I lost some confidence that the Heat could land him.

But this latest piece of news shot it back up a little bit, which has been how this whole Damian Lillard saga has been going and will continue to go until it’s all said and done. And to be quite frank, it’s kinda annoying. Same with Dalvin Cook potentially going to the Miami Dolphins. They’re both flirting that they want to come to South Florida, and then there’s another report two hours later that says the complete opposite.

Like this report that just rolled in while writing this blog:

Draymond Green will meet with Damian Lillard in Portland tonight, per @dwightjaynes (h/t @dru_star ) pic.twitter.com/NTLOX6Muwh — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) June 28, 2023

And let me also point out Dalvin playing games — like who on earth is he talking about?

💜 I declined a visit so you know my guy https://t.co/6igwOC6fuh — 4️⃣ (@dalvincook) June 28, 2023

Do I want Damian Lillard on the Miami Heat? Do I want Dalvin Cook on the Miami Dolphins? (RELATED: REPORT: AC Milan In Talks With Chelsea To Land Christian Pulisic)

Of course, I do. I want championships. But at this point, I’m kinda over it. Make a move already.