REPORT: NBA Executives Believe Damian Lillard Will Be Changing Teams This Summer

Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers dribbles against the Chicago Bulls during the first half at United Center on February 04, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Contributor
And hopefully it’s to the Miami Heat.

The Portland Trail Blazers are doing everything in their power to bulk up their roster to compete for a championship and keep their superstar point guard Damian Lillard happy, but their efforts could potentially fall short.

“There is a belief among rival execs that the Blazers will not be able to do enough in the coming days to satisfy Lillard’s stated desire to play for a winner, and the two sides will eventually decide its best for both to move on,” Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated reported Wednesday.

Mannix also went on to note that nothing will be resolved any time soon, but with that being said, “the risk of [Portland] not trading Lillard before next season is enormous” due to him being “an injury away from his value bottoming out.”

When Trail Blazers general manager Joe Cronin issued a statement Monday saying that he met with both Lillard and his agent Aaron Goodwin — and said they “had a great dialogue and remain committed to building a winner around Dame” — I admit I lost some confidence that the Heat could land him.

But this latest piece of news shot it back up a little bit, which has been how this whole Damian Lillard saga has been going and will continue to go until it’s all said and done. And to be quite frank, it’s kinda annoying. Same with Dalvin Cook potentially going to the Miami Dolphins. They’re both flirting that they want to come to South Florida, and then there’s another report two hours later that says the complete opposite.

Like this report that just rolled in while writing this blog:

And let me also point out Dalvin playing games — like who on earth is he talking about?

Do I want Damian Lillard on the Miami Heat? Do I want Dalvin Cook on the Miami Dolphins? (RELATED: REPORT: AC Milan In Talks With Chelsea To Land Christian Pulisic)

Of course, I do. I want championships. But at this point, I’m kinda over it. Make a move already.