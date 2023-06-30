Parents Sue To Block State Ban On Sex Change Surgeries For Minors

The parents of four transgender kids in Georgia filed a lawsuit Thursday seeking to block the state’s recently passed legislation that bans sex change surgeries for minors, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit challenges Georgia Senate Bill 140 on the grounds that it prevents parents of transgender youth from making “necessary” medical decisions for their kids, according to the lawsuit. The bill, which was passed and signed into law in March, will take effect on Saturday, according to the state legislature’s website. (RELATED: Obama-Appointed Judge Strikes Down Arkansas Ban On Child Sex Changes)

“No sex reassignment surgeries, or any other surgical procedures, that are performed for the purpose of altering primary or secondary sexual characteristics shall be performed on a minor for the treatment of gender dysphoria,” the bill reads.

The lawsuit, filed on behalf of the parents by the Human Rights Campaign, Southern Poverty Law Center and the American Civil Liberties Union Foundation of Georgia, is seeking a preliminary injunction, which would temporarily prevent the bill from being enacted, according to its text. It alleges the bill violates the Due Process and Equal Protection Clause of the U.S. Constitution’s 14th Amendment.

“Plaintiffs will suffer immediate and irreparable constitutional, medical, emotional, and psychological injury unless the Ban is enjoined,” the lawsuit reads. “The Ban harms Parent Plaintiffs and TransParent members by preventing them from obtaining safe and time-sensitive medical care for their children.”

Georgia is one of several states that has passed laws to outlaw sex change surgeries for minors. Other states that have enacted similar legislation include Nebraska and Oklahoma.

Lawyers representing the parents did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

