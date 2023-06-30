Head Coach Of Paris Saint-Germain Arrested For Allegedly Complaining About Number Of Black And Muslim Players

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) coach Christophe Galtier and his son, John Valovic-Galtier, were arrested and taken for questioning Friday over allegations of discrimination based on race and religion, the Associated Press (AP) reports.

Accusations emerged earlier in 2023 that the elder Galtier had allegedly complained there were too many black and Muslim players in the squad and that it did not fit the ethnological profile of the French city of Nice, AP reported. Galtier made the alleged complaints while managing the French soccer club OGC Nice, according to the outlet.

Former Nice director of football Julien Fournier, who is said to have made the allegations, clashed with Galtier during their time together at OGC Nice, AP reported. Xavier Bonhomme, the public prosecutor for the city of Nice, confirmed in a Tweet on April 13 that a preliminary investigation had been opened.

BREAKING: PSG coach Cristophe Galtier allegedly said in an email about his former squad: ‘You have built a team of scum. There are only blacks and half the team go to the mosque on Friday’. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) June 30, 2023

Fournier allegedly sent an email to Sir Dave Brailsford, director of sports at INEOS, owner of OGC Nice, bringing to light the allegations against Christophe Galtier.

“He (Galtier) told me that I should take account of the reality of the city and that in effect we should not have as many blacks and Muslims in the team,” Fournier claimed, according to France24.

“He told me he wanted to profoundly change the team’s make-up and limit the maximum number of Muslims,” Fournier’s allegations allegedly continued. (RELATED: Authorities Arrest 180 After Violent Protests)

PSG is the wealthiest and most successful French soccer club. Galtier, whose contract with PSG is winding down with one year left, denied the allegations and has taken legal action, saying he felt hurt “at the deepest level” by the accusations, according to AP.

“So, I have decided to sue anyone who threatens my honor. I can only be satisfied with the opening of an investigation. I have confidence in my country’s justice system. In order to let them work in total serenity, I will not be making any further comments on this subject,” Galtier said in April, CBS Sports reported.