Inter Miami Planning On Lionel Messi Making His Debut July 21

July 21 — mark your calendar (I already did).

Inter Miami CF are planning July 21 to be the official debut for Lionel Messi, who will be sporting the pink and black against Cruz Azul in a Leagues Cup match, according to team owner Jorge Mas.

The superstar — who is debatably the greatest of all time in the sport of soccer — said earlier in June that his intentions are to sign with Inter Miami after he leaves Paris Saint-Germain, with a deal still in the process of being completed.

Currently on vacation in Rosario, Messi is expected to make his debut July 21 against Cruz Azul in a home game at Inter Miami’s DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale. The franchise is currently preparing for the legend’s arrival, including increasing the seating capacity by 3,000 up to 22,000. Both home and away matches for Inter Miami will also see enhanced security.

Man, I’m so amped.

But I’m also a bit bummed out that I wasn’t listening to “The Dan LeBatard Show” while his executive producer Mike Ryan reported all of his insider information about Messi going to Miami — if you’re not aware, Ryan (real name Ruiz) was the most accurate person in all of the Messi reporting, correctly pointing Messi to South Beach.

If I had been listening at the time, I would’ve totally taken his reporting to heart (like others did) and bought Inter Miami tickets while they were still cheap. I’m so jealous of the people who racked up with that. Because now, you’re going to have to pay hundreds of dollars in order to see Messi play, and that’s where I’m at right now … currently trying to come up with a plan in an attempt to see him play. (RELATED: Marlins’ Luis Arraez Only Fourth Major Leaguer Since 1900 To Have Three 5-Hit Games In Single Month)

I can’t miss out on this, this is way too big — and I live way too close to Miami to not make this happen.

…WE GOT LIONEL MESSI!