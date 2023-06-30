RFK Jr. Takes Jab At Biden After Supreme Court Strikes Down Student Loan Plan

Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. criticized President Joe Biden’s approach at attempting to cancel student loans after the Supreme Court struck down the president’s plan Friday.

Kennedy said the Supreme Court ruling against Biden’s proposal was due to his “failure” to bring the student debt cancellation through Congress, and that he would push for a bipartisan effort if he assumes the presidency.

The unfortunate SCOTUS ruling striking down President Biden’s #studentloan forgiveness program was the predictable result of Biden’s failure to bring Congress together on this issue of crucial importance to young Americans. — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) June 30, 2023

“President Biden knew his plan wouldn’t survive a legal challenge. His plan gave the appearance of action, while accomplishing nothing. This is an issue of grave importance to our country. As President, I will galvanize public support to pressure Congress to put down their partisan positions and legislate meaningful relief to the tens of millions of Americans who are drowning in student debt,” Kennedy added. (RELATED: ‘The Fight Is Not Over’: Biden To Announce Next Steps After SCOTUS Strikes Down His $400 Billion Program)

Biden’s plan would have cancelled up to $20,000 for some federal loan borrowers. He argued he had executive authority to cancel loans for 40 million Americans due to the national emergency resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, via the use of the HEROES Act.

The Supreme Court ruled 6-3 along ideological lines that Biden was not authorized to use the HEROES Act as justification for his plan.

“The hypocrisy of Republican elected officials is stunning. They had no problem with billions in pandemic-related loans to businesses – including hundreds of thousands and in some cases millions of dollars for their own businesses. And those loans were forgiven. But when it came to providing relief to millions of hard-working Americans, they did everything in their power to stop it,” Biden said in a statement. “I believe that the Court’s decision to strike down our student debt relief plan is wrong.”