Rickie Fowler Reveals Hilarious Reason Why His Round Went Down The Toilet

Caddies carry towels to wipe off dirty clubs. Should they carry toilet paper?

Pro golfer Rickie Fowler struggled to finish his round late Thursday at the Rocket Mortgage Classic due to a bathroom emergency, according to Golf Digest. Fowler says he was “a little shaky coming in,” as there were not many toilets on the last five holes. Fortunately, he made it to the end.

“To be perfectly honest, I had to go to the bathroom pretty badly, so luckily I just got drug tested so I went straight in.”

“There weren’t many bathrooms the last five holes so I was a little shaky coming in, and not to necessarily blame the finish on that, but it didn’t help,” explained Fowler.

The last thing you want to happen during a PGA tournament is an extreme need to use the bathroom. This is exactly what happened to Fowler as he was finishing his round Thursday.

The 34-year-old has been playing exceptionally well this season and currently sits at No. 35 in the world, according to GOLF.

However, Fowler is not having the best tournament at the moment. With -7 so far, he is way behind Taylor Moore who has -13. Golf is a difficult sport, so imagine Fowler’s discomfort on the back nine with his cheeks clenched. (RELATED: (Real Life Happy Gilmore Commits To College Golf Team)

🚽🧻💩 Rickie Fowler finished his round of 5-under-par (67) with two bogeys. 🗣️ “To be perfectly hoenst I had to go the bathroom pretty badly…. There weren’t many bathrooms the last 5 holes so I was a little shaky coming in…” @RickieLegion pic.twitter.com/IprRYKghI8 — NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) June 29, 2023

Ever since being reunited with his coach Butch Harmon, his game has been transformed. Fowler has finished in the top 20 in the last nine of 10 events, according to GOLF. His golf game has been a little streaky, and apparently so has he.