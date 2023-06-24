Real-Life Happy Gilmore Commits To College Golf Team

A real-life Happy Gilmore announced Friday he had committed to continue his academic studies and golf career at Ball State University.

Landon Gilmore, who recently finished his high school golf run at Bloomington South High School in Indiana, earned the nickname “Happy” when he started playing in golf tournaments at age six, Golf Week reported.

Although this Happy Gilmore never played hockey like the character immortalized by Adam Sandler in the 1996 film classic “Happy Gilmore,” he may be just as good as his namesake, according to Fox News. Earlier this month, Gilmore shot an even par over 36 holes after winning regionals the week before. Golfweek currently ranks Gilmore as No. 481 in the Boys Junior Rankings. (RELATED: European Golf Tournament Will Not Host Trump-Affiliated Event)

I am very excited to announce that I have committed to continue my academic and golf career at Ball State University. I am very grateful for the opportunity Coach Fleck has given me! I would like to thank my family, my friends and coaches who push me everyday! @BallStateMGolf pic.twitter.com/nz36to47J2 — Happy Gilmore ⛳️ (@happygilmore_44) June 23, 2023

Gilmore announced his decision to attend Ball State via Twitter on Friday morning.

“I am very excited to announce that I have committed to continue my academic and golf career at Ball State University. I am very grateful for the opportunity Coach Fleck has given me! I would like to thank my family, my friends and coaches who push me everyday!” he wrote on the social media platform.

Social media exploded after Gilmore’s announcement, Sports Illustrated reported, including from the original Happy Gilmore.

Go get em Happy. Pulling for you. https://t.co/4o4LOoAWDN — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) June 23, 2023

Even Happy’s infamous enemy in the film, Shooter McGavin, commented via his popular Twitter account.

“Congrats but I tell you what, you’d be something in one of those long drive contests. Hell, you’d probably make a very good living. Traveling around, hustling at driving ranges. Just a thought,” McGavin tweeted.

It remains to be seen if Gilmore will encounter an arch nemesis like McGavin in the NCAA’s Mid-American Conference. However, one can only hope he doesn’t butt heads with the likes of Bob Barker on the greens.

But if the real Gilmore’s drive is anything like the Hollywood version, he’ll certainly be turning heads.