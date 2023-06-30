‘Just Plain Old Giveaways’: Tim Scott Praises ‘Common Sense’ Supreme Court Decision To Block Student Loan Giveaway

Republican presidential candidate Tim Scott joined Fox News Friday to give his thoughts on the Supreme Court’s ruling to strike down President Biden’s student loan debt forgiveness program.

Scott appeared on “Jesse Watters Primetime” and told guest host Kayleigh McEnany the court made the right choice in preventing the Biden administration from forgiving student loans under the 2003 HEROES Act.

He argued that those who took out student loans should pay them back and said student loan relief would mostly benefit high-income employees. (RELATED: Ana Navarro Praises Republican Sen. Tim Scott For Entering 2024 Race)

“Well, here’s what we know. The Supreme Court said exactly what every American that I know understands. You take out a loan, you pay it back,” Scott said.

“There’s no reason for us to ask nurses aides and welders to pay for the student loans of doctors and lawyers making six-figures. This is what you call common sense being seen by the Supreme Court and ruling consistent with common sense. It also saved the American people somewhere between $500 billion and a trillion dollars. It is a significant impact, and it also reigns in President Biden’s ridiculous efforts to actually appease his base by doing something we say giveaways. Just plain old giveaways,” Scott added.

McEnany then asked Scott how he could convince young voters they have been “defrauded by Joe Biden” instead of feeling like victims.

“Well, very simple. I said at first, if you take out a loan, you pay it back. That’s what we call common sense. It’s also consistent with our American values. But more importantly, the ROI, the return on the invested dollar of student loans, is $2 million dollars in life-time earning for a $35,000 worth of student loans. This is an easy math equation. If you graduate from college, you will have the resources to pay it back. So many Americans today, like my mom, never had an opportunity to go to college. I don’t ask her to make my student loan payments when I had student loans,” Scott replied.

Scott also talked about how Biden’s “giveaways” hurt families by increase inflation.

“I thank God all mighty that I’m the first college graduate in my family. It is an easy conversation to have filled with common sense. But what happens under President Biden, he continues to look for ways to attract voters through giveaways. We also see the results of printing and spending $4 trillion dollars, it led to 16% inflation for single mothers like the one that raised me. She has to make a decision. Can she put gas in the car? Can she cool her home? And, frankly, 20% increase in the price of food in this nation. Senior citizens on fixed incomes because of Bidenomics, they are suffering today with the loss of $10,000 of spending power. That whole mess of numbers is an equation called it’s time to fire Joe Biden and elect Tim Scott. Go to vote Tim Scott.com, join the revolution,” Scott concluded.