‘Trash In So Many Ways’: Washington Mystics’ Natasha Cloud Outright Slams America Just Days Before 4th Of July

Washington Mystics star Natasha Cloud … bit of a scumbag.

Cloud absolutely blasted the United States on social media Friday because of several big rulings by the Supreme Court (SCOTUS) this week.

After SCOTUS rejected race-based college admissions on Thursday for violating the 14th Amendment’s equal protection clause, the Supreme Court sided with graphic designer Lorie Smith in a ruling Friday about compelled speech.

Smith sued the state of Colorado over their anti-discrimination law prohibiting businesses from denying sales or service to a customer based on sexual orientation. SCOTUS also ruled against President Biden’s student loan giveaway via executive order.

Sharing reports of each ruling on Instagram, Cloud took to Twitter to voice her distaste with the greatest country in the world.

“Our country is trash in so many ways and instead of using our resources to make it better we continue to oppress Marginalized groups that we have targeted since the beginning of times,” the WNBA star tweeted.

“Black/brown communities& LGBTQ+ man we are too powerful to still be attacking issues separate.”

Our country is trash in so many ways and instead of using our resources to make it better we continue to oppress Marginalized groups that we have targeted since the beginning of times. Black/brown communities& LGBTQ+ man we are too powerful to still be attacking issues separate — Natasha Cloud (@T_Cloud4) June 30, 2023

What a joke.

Quite frankly, if Natasha Cloud doesn’t like the United States, she can get out. She obviously hasn’t learned a single thing from the entire Brittney Griner situation either.

And that’s my thing with her … Natasha, if you think you have it so bad, go to Russia. Even better, Natasha: I challenge you to a debate about what country is better. And to sweeten to deal for you, Tash Tash, I’ll let you pick any country you want to go up against me and ol’ glory. (RELATED: LOL! Colin Kaepernick Is Still Out Here Trying To Make A Comeback To The NFL)

Ha! This would be the easiest debate I’ve ever won.