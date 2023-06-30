New Witness In Fatal ‘Rust’ Shooting Claims Armorer Tampered With Evidence After Talking To Police: REPORT

Prosecutors in the “Rust” shooting case claim to have a witness who will testify armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed handed a bag of cocaine to another individual on the day Halyna Hutchins died, and by doing so, allegedly interfered with the investigation, according to Variety.

Prosecutors filed a new motion Thursday stating they have a confidential witness who will testify Reed handed off the drugs. The witness will reportedly testify Gutierrez Reed passed off the drugs shortly after being interviewed by police for the first time on the day of the incident, according to Variety.

The prosecutors allege the drug pass-off was an example of evidence tampering.

“The circumstances of the transfer of evidence strongly support the charge that the defendant transferred the cocaine to avoid prosecution and prevent law enforcement from obtaining highly inculpatory evidence directly related the defendant’s handling of the firearm and the circumstances of the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins,” the prosecutors wrote, according to Variety.

Special prosecutors Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis are seeking an order that would keep the witness’ identity concealed. They claim the witness fears being “blacklisted” from the film industry if his/her identity is revealed, according to Variety.

Gutierrez Reed’s lawyer Jason Bowles opposed the request and fired back at Morrissey and Lewis.

“The state wants to publish salacious allegations about Ms. Gutierrez Reed in a secret procedure, which is not condoned by the rules or constitution,” Bowles reportedly wrote in an email, according to Variety.

“If the state really believes these allegations, why the secrecy?” Bowles said.

The prosecutors recognized the witness will have to reveal their identity eventually, but wishes to remain anonymous for as long as possible.

Prosecutors have also alleged Gutierrez Reed was drinking and smoking marijuana in the evenings and claim she may have been hungover at the time of the shooting. The armorer is already facing involuntary manslaughter charges in this high-profile case, according to Variety. (REPORT: Alec Baldwin’s Gun May Have Had Modified Trigger)

Alec Baldwin was initially charged for negligently firing the weapon that killed Hutchins, but his charges were dropped.

Gutierrez Reed has been scheduled to make a virtual appearance to address the new charge on July 19.

The preliminary hearing is scheduled to start August 9 and expected to last around a week, according to Variety.