REPORT: Alec Baldwin’s Gun May Have Had Modified Trigger

New Mexico prosecutors dropped criminal charges against Alec Baldwin after new developments that revealed that the prop gun that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins may have had a modified trigger.

Baldwin has maintained his innocence since the beginning of the case, and has consistently claimed that he did not pull the trigger of the prop gun that discharged on the set of the movie “Rust,” killing Hutchins. Newly discovered information reported by three sources close to the matter suggests the replica of the Colt 45 revolver had actually been fitted with a new trigger, which made it possible for the weapon to misfire, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Alec Baldwin continues to embarrass Santa Fe New Mexico authorities who charged him with involuntary manslaughter … because he may have been right all along when he insisted he never pulled the trigger. https://t.co/QKdYoKiL9d — TMZ (@TMZ) April 21, 2023

New Mexico prosecutors hinged their case on the claim that Baldwin had to have pulled the trigger, and the new information completely derailed their case, according to The New York Times.

Prosecutors could pursue lesser charges against Baldwin, but have not yet done, according to the Los Angeles Times. The focus has since shifted to what seem to be initial errors made in the investigation. If the gun was in fact modified, that would suggest Baldwin was charged before authorities thoroughly examined the weapon, the Los Angeles Times noted.

Prosecutors are dropping manslaughter charges against actor Alec Baldwin. He was facing jail time over the shooting death of a cinematographer on the set of the movie, Rust. Now, there are claims the prop gun was modified to make misfires more likely. #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/YONAYhtzLw — 7NEWS Adelaide (@7NewsAdelaide) April 21, 2023

The FBI and District Attorney also based their case on the argument that Baldwin had to have pulled the trigger in order for the bullet to exit the weapon he was holding, but the recent findings favor Baldwin’s defense. (RELATED: REPORT: Family Of ‘Rust’ Shooting Victim Halyna Hutchins Launches New Litigation Against Alec Baldwin)

With the charges against Baldwin dismissed, the only person now facing an involuntary murder charge is Hannah Gutierrez Reed, the armorer on the set.