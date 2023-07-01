Colorado Teen Allegedly Killed Ex-Girlfriend After Break-Up Attempt: Police

A Colorado teen was charged as an adult Tuesday for allegedly killing his ex-girlfriend after a break-up attempt, according to local authorities.

16-year-old Jovanni Sirio-Cardonna allegedly forced himself into the bedroom of 15-year-old Lily Silvia-Lopez through the window June 16 before shooting her several times, according to the Weld County District Attorney’s Office (WCDAO). Lily was pronounced dead on the scene, the report continued.

Jovanni was charged with first degree murder, first degree burglary, aggravated robbery and possession of a handgun by a juvenile, according to the report (RELATED: Suspect In Murder Of Two Teens Allegedly Confessed ‘No Less Than 5 Times’ To Wife And Mother During Jail Calls).

Jovanni and Lily had reportedly been in a relationship for six months, according to the New York Post. Four weeks prior to the shooting, Lily allegedly tried to end the relationship, according to Denver7. Jovanni allegedly responded by putting the barrel of a gun into her mouth saying, “she wasn’t going to break up with him and she needed to tell him she loved him,” according to court documents cited in the report.

Lily’s 13-year-old brother, who was in the home during the incident, was watching television when he reportedly heard someone shoot in the air and at a window, according to Denver7. Lily reportedly told her brother to run when he attempted to call authorities, but the call would not connect, the outlet continued.

Jovanni reportedly told the boy he would not shoot him if the boy handed over his cellphone and helped move his sister, according to the outlet.

Jovanni’s bond is set at $2 million. He is set for a status conference in August, according to the WDCAO statement.

Lily would have turned 16 on June 21, according to her obituary.